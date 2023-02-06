California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,295,569 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,295,569 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,179,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $141.34 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $381.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

