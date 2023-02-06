California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 229,411 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,974,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229,411 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $553,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

