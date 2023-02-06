California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 257,893 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 257,893 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of T-Mobile US worth $555,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.42. The company has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

