California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 29,611 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 29,611 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.58% of McDonald’s worth $990,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $264.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.93 and its 200 day moving average is $261.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.