California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 56,288 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.71% of Amphenol worth $282,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 8,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

NYSE APH opened at $81.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

