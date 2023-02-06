California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,875 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.71% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $449,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after buying an additional 535,910 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after buying an additional 363,641 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.1 %

BDX opened at $245.84 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

