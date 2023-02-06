California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,875 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.71% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $449,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after buying an additional 535,910 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after buying an additional 363,641 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.1 %

BDX opened at $245.84 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.