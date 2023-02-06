CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

CapStar Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $17.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $390.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.86. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

