CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $48,345.85 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42.

CareDx Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $16.54 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $885.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. CareDx had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $79.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.66 million. Research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CareDx by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Stories

