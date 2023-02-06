Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 6%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.59. 4,369,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 38,859,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

Carvana Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,760. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

