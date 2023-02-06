Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys 613 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 182,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100,241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 261,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 505,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.50. 1,539,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

