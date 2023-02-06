Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.82. 1,965,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,365,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

