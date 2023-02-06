Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 49.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,058 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.06. 1,041,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

