Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE XOM traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.81. 3,747,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,576,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $456.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

