Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,693 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 467,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBND traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,877. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77.

