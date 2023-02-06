Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Up to $56.05

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.05, but opened at $69.46. Catalent shares last traded at $69.92, with a volume of 2,823,218 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.