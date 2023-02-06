CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. City State Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

