CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,455.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,153.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,974.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

