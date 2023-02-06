CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISVGet Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,036,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $106.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.