CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,036,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $106.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

