CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.67 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 56.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after acquiring an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods Trading Down 4.7 %

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.64). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.