CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $132.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average is $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

