CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 44,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
