CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13,928.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.34 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $381.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

