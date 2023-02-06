CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 95 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $190.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $230.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

