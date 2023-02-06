Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday.

CLBT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.26. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 867.35% and a net margin of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

