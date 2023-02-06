Centene Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,880 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,013 put options.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 517,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,352. Centene has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

