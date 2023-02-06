Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $10.94

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $11.38. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 658,836 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $981.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.