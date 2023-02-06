CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of GIB stock opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in CGI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CGI by 5.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 6.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
