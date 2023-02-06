CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in CGI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CGI by 5.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 6.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.