CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$146.00 at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$138.44.

CGI Stock Performance

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$122.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$122.13. The firm has a market cap of C$29.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$116.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$110.66.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

