Chia (XCH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $275.77 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Chia coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.92 or 0.00186145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Chia has a total market capitalization of $275.77 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.00429114 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.42 or 0.29268902 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00423515 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,425,417 coins and its circulating supply is 6,425,417 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

