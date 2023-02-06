Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.97-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.64 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

