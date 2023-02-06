CI Financial (CIXXF) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CI Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CI Financial has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CI Financial pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 52.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares CI Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion $326.60 million 7.34 CI Financial Competitors $2.78 billion $427.39 million 3.91

CI Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 17.55% 37.42% 6.99% CI Financial Competitors 30.11% 17.66% 9.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial Competitors 570 2907 3484 119 2.45

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 1.48%. Given CI Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CI Financial competitors beat CI Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

