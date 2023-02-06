CI Financial (CIXXF) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CI Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
34.2% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
CI Financial has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CI Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CI Financial
|$2.16 billion
|$326.60 million
|7.34
|CI Financial Competitors
|$2.78 billion
|$427.39 million
|3.91
CI Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares CI Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CI Financial
|17.55%
|37.42%
|6.99%
|CI Financial Competitors
|30.11%
|17.66%
|9.98%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CI Financial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CI Financial Competitors
|570
|2907
|3484
|119
|2.45
As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 1.48%. Given CI Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
CI Financial competitors beat CI Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
