Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 4,829 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 550,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup by 50.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,581,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,552,000 after acquiring an additional 869,982 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Citigroup by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,412,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,862,000 after acquiring an additional 585,906 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Citigroup by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37,855.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 441,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 439,880 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.10. 4,093,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,770,184. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.