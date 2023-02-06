Citizens & Northern Corp Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE BX traded down $3.13 on Monday, hitting $94.00. 805,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,243. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.38. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,919,939 shares of company stock worth $161,900,196. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.