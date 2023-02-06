Citizens & Northern Corp Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.56. 537,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

