Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,882. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of -81.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,285 shares of company stock worth $23,263,976. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 179,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

