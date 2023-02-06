Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Theodor Krantz Sells 10,400 Shares

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodor Krantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00.

Cognex Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.36. 293,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,271. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

