CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0421 on Major Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $160.73 million and approximately $512,342.57 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00427901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.23 or 0.29186158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00421775 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

