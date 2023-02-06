Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $131,000.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

