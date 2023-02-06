Comparing Region Group (SCPAF) and Its Rivals

Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) is one of 327 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Region Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Region Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Region Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Region Group Competitors 2274 11938 13357 306 2.42

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Region Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Region Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Region Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Region Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 128.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Region Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

31.7% of Region Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Region Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Region Group N/A N/A N/A Region Group Competitors 16.69% -79.98% 2.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Region Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Region Group N/A N/A 13.58 Region Group Competitors $805.67 million $165.55 million 18.25

Region Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Region Group. Region Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Region Group competitors beat Region Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Region Group Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. The SCA Property Group is a stapled entity comprising Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788).

