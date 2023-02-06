Compass Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 400,800 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 4.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 248.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 241,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,369 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.6 %

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. 14,653,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,774,875. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.