Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 1.0 %

CMP opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 588,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Further Reading

