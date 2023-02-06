Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Truist Financial

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

