Conflux 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50.04 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Conflux has a market cap of $132.99 million and $50.04 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,745.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00420999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00097161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00720175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.09 or 0.00576328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00186177 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06136326 USD and is down -7.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $19,432,790.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

