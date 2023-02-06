Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,340 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.35% of Qualys worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter worth $103,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,455 shares of company stock worth $2,416,956. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $122.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.34. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

