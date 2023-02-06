Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 34.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after buying an additional 1,479,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.82. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

