Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $25,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,001,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,574,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,323,000 after purchasing an additional 136,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 281,213 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 117.2% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 720,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 389,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

