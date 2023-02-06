Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.14% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.85.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $414.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.09 and a 200-day moving average of $357.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

