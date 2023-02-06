Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLJP opened at $25.50 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

