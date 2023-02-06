Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $12.90 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,975,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 0.9 %

RMD opened at $224.60 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.02 and its 200 day moving average is $223.52.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,225 shares of company stock worth $9,384,306. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.