Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 39,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $329.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $367.46. The firm has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

